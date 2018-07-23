Qureshi claims to clinch election with two-third majority

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday claimed that his party would clinch the general election with two-third majority.

PTI was most popular political party among the masses, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Now, the PTI was a political reality in the country, he added.

He said after winning the 2018 election, the PTI chief Imran Khan would decide about making alliance with any political party.

He expressed the hope that general election would be held in free, fair and transparent manner.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said people of Sindh wanted political change in the province, adding that the PPP could not streamline the system in this area, during its ten year period of stay in two last governments.

The former foreign minister said that masses of Sindh province were looking towards PTI and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) but not focusing on PPP.

He added both PTI and GDA would work for the welfare and progress of the province.

The PTI leader alleged that PPP was completely wiped out from Punjab areas and claimed that PPP had not nominated its candidates on 104 constituencies of the Punjab.

He also alleged that PPP was eliminated from Punjab due to corruption charges of its leaders.