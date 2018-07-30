Qureshi claims PTI to be successful in forming federal, Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday claimed that his party will be successful in forming the strong government in the Federal and Punjab province as well while negotiation with elected independent candidates and different political parties were underway.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that more independent candidates will join PTI and the party will get the required number to form the government in Punjab.

He said that corruption was a curse and the PTI government would ensure corruption free governance in the country.

The party would make all-out efforts to provide better facilities to the masses, he added.

Shah Mehmood said that PTI would focus to deliver in Punjab by giving top priority to human rights development, strengthening institutions.

He said election was held in a free, fair and transparent manner in the country as the international community, including delegations of European Union, Commonwealth, and other diplomatic core have endorsed the conduct of election process.

The PTI leader said that Pakistan and China were enjoying cordial relations which would be further strengthened in the future.

He said that August 14 was a historic day for Pakistani nation and a new image of the country would be presented on that day.