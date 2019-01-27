MULTAN, Jan 27 (APP)::Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday attended the Quran Khawani of late PTI MPA Malik Mazhar Abbas Raan.
The foreign minister offered “Dua” for the departed soul of MPA Mazhar Abbas Raan and recalled that the late PTI MPA had always struggled for the cause of the people.
Qureshi attends Quran Khawani of late MPA Malik Mazhar Abbas Raan
MULTAN, Jan 27 (APP)::Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday attended the Quran Khawani of late PTI MPA Malik Mazhar Abbas Raan.