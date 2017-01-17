Quran Khawani, Zikr-e-Nabi (SAW) at Pakistan Embassy Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels organized Quran Khawani and Mehfil-e- Zikr-e-Nabi (S.A.W), in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

The event was well attended by men, women and children from Pakistani community based in Belgium, a message received here Tuesday said.

After Quran Khawani, Naats were recited by Mohammad Khawar and Meher Abdul Malik. Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Madinatul-Rasool, Brussels, Allama Peer Syed Hasnat Ahmed Bukhari offered prayers for the Muslim Ummah and peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

Speaking to the women participants Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union, Mrs. Naghmana A. Hashmi called upon them to follow the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and emphasized the need to instil good values of truth, honesty and peaceful co-existence among young children.

She said that life of our Holy Prophet (PBUH) remains an example to be followed by every Muslim.