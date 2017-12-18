Quran Khawani for APS Shuhada held at Pakistan High Commission New Delhi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Quran Khawani and dua were held at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, for the Esale-e-Sawab of the martyrs of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar, of 16th December 2014.

According to a message rceived here Monday, the officers and staff of the High Commission participated in the commemoration ceremony.

Special prayers were offered for the departed souls and for the bereaved families.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Sohail Mahood recalled that over 140 innocent young students and their teachers became victims of a dastardly terrorist attack, which left the families, the entire Pakistani nation, and indeed the international community, overwhelmed with deep grief and sorrow. The world stood in strong solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

Remembering the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs, and praying for our valiant security personnel battling the terrorists, the High Commissioner said this was also the occasion to reaffirm the nation’s iron resolve to decisively defeat the scourge of terrorism and to continue to build a strong and secure Pakistan.