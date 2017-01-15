Qul of Rukhsana Noor held

LAHORE, Jan 15 (APP): Qul of Rukhsana Noor, the wife of prominent producer and director Syed Noor, was held at Tycoon Society, Raiwind Road, here on Sunday.

Prominent personalities of film industry, poets, journalists and a large number of people belonging to different walks of life attended the Qul.

Rukhsana Noor was a journalist, writer and poet.

She wrote stories of many hit films, along with their songs.

‘Chorian’and ‘Majajan’ were her blockbuster films.