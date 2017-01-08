Quershi should avoid bids to influence courts: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister

Dr Asif Kirmani on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shah

Mehmood Qureshi should avoid bids to influence superior judiciary.

Dr Kirmani, in a statement here, said both Shah Mehmood Qureshi

and PTI chief Imran Khan considered it justice when a court verdict

was in their favour while the courts always decided cases on the

basis of facts and evidence.

Imran, he said, had no evidence to prove his allegations which

he was hurling without any base.

The Special Assistant said Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not remember Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at the time of joining latter’s party and then

when he quit that party to join the PTI.