ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister
Dr Asif Kirmani on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shah
Mehmood Qureshi should avoid bids to influence superior judiciary.
Dr Kirmani, in a statement here, said both Shah Mehmood Qureshi
and PTI chief Imran Khan considered it justice when a court verdict
was in their favour while the courts always decided cases on the
basis of facts and evidence.
Imran, he said, had no evidence to prove his allegations which
he was hurling without any base.
The Special Assistant said Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not remember Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at the time of joining latter’s party and then
when he quit that party to join the PTI.
Quershi should avoid bids to influence courts: Kirmani
