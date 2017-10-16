Quality healthcare facilities to masses topmost priority of PML-N Govt :Saira

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar has

said on Monday that provision of quality healthcare facilities to people is the topmost priority of PML-N government.

In an interview with PTV minister said , PML-N government was utilizing every penny of public money in an honest and transparent manner for the welfare of the people and the provision of basic facilities to them.

Whole Pakistan is reaping the benefits of development projects started by PML- N government without any discrimination, she mentioned.

A comprehensive framework has also been chalked out for complete eradication of Hepatitis from the country by

2030, she highlighted.

She said laboratories have been upgraded to improve diagnosis of epidemic and chronic diseases at early stages.

Saira Afzal Tarar said the devolution of health sector to provinces has led to a healthy competition among them.

The political elements opposing such public welfare initiatives were in fact opposing the development and prosperity of the area and they were fully known by the people.

Such elements remained unsuccessful in the past and they would not succeed in their negative politics in future as well, she added.

She said that practical measures had been taken during the last two and a half years for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Minister said PML-N had set new records of public service during the last years as the resources of the nation had been spent on education, health and other social sectors.

The government also initiated PM’s National Health Program in order to facilitate the deserving ones who could not afford expensive treatment, she added.

She said the government is also committed to the goal of polio eradication and Pakistan will be a polio-free country in near future.

The opposition leaders should play their role in the progress and development of the country, instead of creating anarchy, she urged.