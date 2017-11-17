Quality education to be accessible for all: Masood Khan

MIRPUR (AJK), Nov 17 (APP):Terming access to quality education as the right of every citizen the President Azad

Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that ‘we will ensure that the

best education facilities are provided in AJK’.

President made these remarks while addressing a gathering at

the inauguration ceremony of Poonch University’s sub-campus at Haveli, Kahuta

late Thursday.

The ceremony was also attended by Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Chairman HEC, Prof. Dr. Rasul Jan, VC

Poonch University, Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz, Minister for Communications, AJK,

senior political leaders and members of the civil society.

President AJK on the occasion commended the management of

Poonch University and HEC for timely and effectively completing the

establishment of the Haveli sub-campus. He said that University of Poonch has

played a pivotal role in providing quality education in Poonch District and

now the same opportunities will be provided to the people of Haveli.

Masood Khan said that the timely completion of

the Haveli sub-campus proves that the government does not believe in making

hallow promises and delivers on what it says. He added that soon Haveli will

have its own University and groundwork has been initiated in this regard. This

sub-campus, he said was the first of many educational and development projects

to be introduced in Haveli.

Addressing the youth, the President said, “You are the future leaders of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan. With quality education, we can shape the destiny of AJK and Pakistan”.

Along with quality educational facilities, we

will focus on inducting capable teachers and admitting students purely on

merit, he said. Masood said that with the help of HEC we will ensure highest

standards of higher education is provided at all Public Sector Universities.

Masood Khan said that we need to develop our knowledge based economy in order

to compete with global powers.

The Haveli sub-campus in its first year has

initiated intakes in two disciples namely Computer Sciences and Education.

Additional disciples are said to be added in the coming academic year. The

President said that present government is committed to the development and

serving the masses.

The President announced that sub-campuses of

University of Poonch and Mirpur University of Science Technology will soon be

inaugurated in Abbaspur and Palandri respectively. Access to quality education

is a priority and we will establish Universities in all districts and

sub-campuses in sub-divisions of AJK, said the President.

Masood Khan said that brave people of Haveli

have incurred huge human and financial losses due to India’s unprovoked

shelling on the LOC. The AJK Government is in the process of preparing

compensation package for the citizens living on the LOC, said the President.

President Masood Khan said that India is

committing massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and using

illegal tactics in suppressing the freedom movement. Since 1947, over 600,000 Kashmiris

have been murdered mercilessly, thousands of women have been dishonored,

countless young Kashmiris have been arrested and unmarked mass graves have been

discovered.

“Our diplomatic, political and moral support

will continue till our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are free”, said the

President. He said that the right to self-determination is a fundamental human

right and the UN resolutions calling for a free and fair plebiscite must be

implemented in letter and spirit.