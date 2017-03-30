Quality education indispensable for development of society: Naval chief

KARACHI, March 30 (APP): Education is indispensable for the

progress and development of a society and basic right of every child,

the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah said

at the inauguration ceremony of Bahria Model School at Younusabad on

Thursday.

Speaking as the chief guest, he said it is a

matter of pride that Pakistan Navy besides performing the sacred duty

of defending the maritime frontiers of motherland is also

spearheading in the field of education and health.

The admiral mentioned that Pakistan Navy Educational Trust was

established with an aim to provide modern educational facilities to

children of under-privileged areas in collaboration with those who are

passionate about betterment of education in Pakistan. It is heartening

to mention that since its inception, Pakistan Navy Educational Trust

is fulfilling its objectives in befitting manner.

The absence of quality educational institutions at areas like

Younusabad, parents were unable to send their children to schools, he added.

`The dearth of quality educational facilities necessitated

Pakistan Navy to establish a school here and I am pleased to mention

that Sindh Government has also extended all out support for the

completion of this project, for which I am extremely thankful to the

Chief Minister and the Education Minister’, he remarked.

Earlier, Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmed presented a

brief overview about the modern educational facilities at the newly

constructed Bahria Model School.

The first academic session of the school will start next week

which will accommodate almost 800 students from beginners level to

Matric; the strength will be increased up to 1500 by mid of this year.

The school will be gradually upgraded to the level of

intermediate college and will offer quality education to more than

7500 students especially children of Younusabad, Kaka Pir and other

villages in close proximity.

The School will also be equipped with modern state of the art

science laboratories including computer labs.

The construction of the school building started last year for

which around 2.3 acres of land was provided by Pakistan Navy. The

first phase of the school constitutes of four academic blocks

including pre-primary, primary, girls and boys wings.

Later, Naval chief and other dignitaries,including

Provincial Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Khoro visited

the newly built school building.

He also inaugurated Pakistan Navy Educational Trust website.