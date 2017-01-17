Quality education imperative for sustained economic development: Governor

PESHAWAR, Jan 17 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here Tuesday said quality education was imperative for sustained economic development of the country and students were the precious asset to contribute pivotal role in making the country developed in accordance with present days’ needs.

“With quality education, imparted today to youth, our nation will come

at par with socio-economically developed countries of the world. Indeed the universities can play immensely vital role in development of a nation by providing quality education,” the Governor said while presiding over the Senate meeting of the Khyber Medical University here at Governor House wherein approval of statutes for the University were discussed.

The meeting besides, others was also attended by Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Hafizullah and other members of the Senate.

The vice chancellor briefed the meeting regarding amendments in

statutes whereas the Senate reviewed the statutes. A committee comprising of five members was proposed for the final approval of statutes within stipulated time.

Earlier, the Senate meeting of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan

also presided by the Governor and reviewed the statutes of the University.

A committee comprising of four members was proposed for the final approval of statutes within 15 days as well.