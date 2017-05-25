Quality education imperative for sustained development: President

SWABI May 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain said here Thursday that quality education especially science and technology plays a significant role in rapid progress and sustained economic development of a nation and asked the students to get ready for the opportunities in the context of multi faceted China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC).

Addressing students, parents and faculty members on the 21 Constitution at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Science and Technology Institute (GIK) Topi here today, the President said CPEC was a lifeline project for Pakistan that offered a lot of jobs opportunities for youth and the students must harmonize and prepare themselves by taking advantage of it.

He said Pakistan’s future was very bright and great responsibilities laid on the shoulders of students and youth to take it forward on road to progress and economic prosperity.

He said CPEC would make Pakistan a very important country of the region besides bolstering trade and industrialization by connecting people and states of the region.

He said CPEC was a gift of PMLN Government for people of Pakistan and all propaganda of opponents regarding western route were rejected by people.

Due to wrong policies of past regimes, national institutions like PIA and Pakistan Steal Mills were overloaded due to massive recruitments adversely affected its overall growth and performance.

By learning lesions from the past mistakes, the President said “we should all work together by working tirelessly in our respective selected professions to take the country into new height of glory and economic prosperity”.

Due to prudent economic policies of PMLN Government, the economic growth rate has significantly improved and Pak rupee against US dollar remained stable after a long time and confidence of foreign investors was restored.

These massive economic turnaround of PMLN Government was appreciated by the world top monetary and economic watchdogs.

Being a Muslim, the President said “our learning traditions had remained very outstanding in world and we need to focus on science and technology to retain our past glory”.

“The real development is character building of students rather than making progress in materialistic goals,” the President remarked.

He said corruption was a social evil that impede progress and development of a country and joint efforts was required for its completion eradication, saying that “we all should hate from corruption and corrupt elements”.

For a brighter and development Pakistan, he said “we need to focus on science and technology, promotion of vocational education and role of GIK was very important towards achievement of this objective”.

The President said no country can make progress without education and science and technology, saying role of GIK Institute for spreading rays of quality education in the country was high commendable and praiseworthy.

He urged students to take full advantages of the facilities being offered to them at this premier institute by concentrating on their studies and research works.

He said nation has high expectations from students who has all the abilities and skills to fulfill on their expectations by taking the country forward on path of economic prosperity.

Later, the President awarded gold medals among position holders besides distributing degrees and certificates among BS, MS, M Phil and PhD scholars.

Earlier Rector of the GIK Institute appraised the President about various plans and achievements of the University.