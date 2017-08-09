LAHORE, Aug 9 (APP)- The qualifying rounds of 1st SNGPL National
Jashn-e-Azadi Squash Championship will start tomorrow, Thursday here at the Punjab Squash Association Complex.
The players appearing in the qualifying rounds are Saddam ul Haq, Nouman
Khan, Raees Khan, Abbas Shoket, Waqas Mehboob, Kashif Asif, Muhammad Farhan, Zeeshan Khan, Moin Rauf, Salman Saleem, Asif Khan, Khalil, Maha Javed, Basit Samad, Muhammad Naeem, Salman Zaib and Munir Zaman.
The girls players are Komal Khan, Amna Fayyaz, Mahira Shahzad, Noor ul
Ain, Kainat, Unaiza Nasir, Shafiq Chudrey, Laiba Ijaz, Sibqa Arshad, Noor ul Huda, Ilsa Imran, Fehmina Asim, Uzman Naz, Humera Naz and Numera Aqeel among the girls players.
The main round will start on August 11 and the MD SNGPL Amjad Latif will
be chief guest on this occasion. The tournament offers a cash prize of Rs 300,000.
Qualifying rounds of SNGPL National squash
LAHORE, Aug 9 (APP)- The qualifying rounds of 1st SNGPL National