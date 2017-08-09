Qualifying rounds of SNGPL National squash

LAHORE, Aug 9 (APP)- The qualifying rounds of 1st SNGPL National

Jashn-e-Azadi Squash Championship will start tomorrow, Thursday here at the Punjab Squash Association Complex.

The players appearing in the qualifying rounds are Saddam ul Haq, Nouman

Khan, Raees Khan, Abbas Shoket, Waqas Mehboob, Kashif Asif, Muhammad Farhan, Zeeshan Khan, Moin Rauf, Salman Saleem, Asif Khan, Khalil, Maha Javed, Basit Samad, Muhammad Naeem, Salman Zaib and Munir Zaman.

The girls players are Komal Khan, Amna Fayyaz, Mahira Shahzad, Noor ul

Ain, Kainat, Unaiza Nasir, Shafiq Chudrey, Laiba Ijaz, Sibqa Arshad, Noor ul Huda, Ilsa Imran, Fehmina Asim, Uzman Naz, Humera Naz and Numera Aqeel among the girls players.

The main round will start on August 11 and the MD SNGPL Amjad Latif will

be chief guest on this occasion. The tournament offers a cash prize of Rs 300,000.