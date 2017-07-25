Qualifying round of National Junior Age Squash Championship begins

PESHAWAR, July 25 (APP): The qualifying round of the National Junior Age

Group Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Former World Championship Qamar Zaman, officials of the PAF Sports

Control Committee, players and spectators were also present on this occasion. A total of 80 players are taking part in Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 while Boys Under-11 and Girls Under-15 will be organized at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa level.

The main round of the Championship will be starting from Wednesday (July 26) at 11.00 a.m with Director General Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will grace the occasion as chief guest, Associate Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman told APP here on Tuesday.

He said in the Under-13 category Hussain Ali recorded victory against

Muhammad Arsalan in a marathon 3-1 battle, the score was 11-9, 8-11, 11-7 and 12-10. Hussain Ali and Muhammad Arsalan played well and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators.

In the second match Abu Zar Imtiaz faced tough resistance against

Muhammad Hashmi in a thrilling 3-2 battle, the score was 10-12, 11-13, 11-7, 12-10 and 11-9.

In the third match Qader bat Hamza Shoukat by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 7-11, 11-6 and 12-10 while Owais beat Talha bin Zubair by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9.

In the Under-15 category Khakan Malik beat Waji Ullah by 3-0, the score

was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9, Abbas Nawaz of PAF beat Huzaifa Shahid by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 12-10, 11-8 and 11-9, Suhan Ahmad beat Abdullah Rashad of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-4 and 11-9 and Junaid Khan of Punjab beat Khalid of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-5.

In the Under-17 category Hamad Khan of Punjab beat Hassan Raza of Punjab by 3-1, the score was 5-11, 11-7, 11-8 and 11-7, Rafi Khan beat Abdul Ghani by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-7, Muhammad Qasim Nourani beat Salman Shah by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-6 and Shahab Khan beat Usman Alliuddin of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 12-10.