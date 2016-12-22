Quaid’s week celebrations aimed at reviving spirit of freedom movement: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said that Pakistan was a gift from Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where all were living peacefully.

The week-long celebrations of the Quaid’s birth anniversary were aimed at reviving the spirit of freedom movement, she said while addressing a seminar on “ Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a Parliamentarian” here at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies (PIPS).

The Quaid’s birthday cakes, she stressed, should be cut at every home in the country on December 25 symbolizing that the nation had not forgotten the thoughts and vision of the great leader.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said one reason to take the special initiative was to inculcate in youth the teachings and determination of the great Quaid.

“We need to reaffirm that each one of us is a Pakistani and representative of an independent and stable Pakistan,” she remarked.

She said the general public could participate in the grand function on December 25 at Liaquat Gymnasium (in Islamabad) through registration on the website of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage and its facebook and twitter accounts.

They could also upload pictures of their cakes on the said three online sites, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb asked the participants of the seminar to read quotations from the speeches of the Quaid-e-Azam to understand his vision and thoughts.

She asked the young generation to respect the institutional offices as was done by the Quaid during his life. It was a fact that the country made rapid progress during democratic dispensations, she added.

She said the federal and provincial governments were playing their roles in making Pakistan a modern democratic state as envisioned by the Quaid.

Later replying to the questions of participants, she said understanding history was vital for moving forward.

She said when she took oath as minister of state, Quaid’s birth anniversary was approaching and she decided to celebrate it in a befitting manner.

Members of National Assembly Aasia Nasir and Shehryar Afridi also addressed the seminar.

Menawhile, the minister of state said in a statement that for the first time in the country, 55 universities were teaching parliamentary studies.