Quaid’s birth anniversary celebrated in Washington

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (APP):The Pakistan Embassy in Washington held an event to mark the birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam on the theme of “Hamara Quaid” in a befitting manner.

A Cake Cutting Ceremony was held in a simple and graceful manner to celebrate the birthday of the founder of the nation.

While speaking on the occasion, Charge d’ Affairs Mr. Rizwan Saeed Sheikh paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam who changed the lives of the Indian Muslims by securing a separate homeland for themselves through relentless commitment and dedication.

M.A. Jinnah was a lawyer, politician and the founder of Pakistan. During his thriving political career, Jinnah displayed exemplary statesmanship and shaped the destiny of Muslims in the Indian Subcontinent, he added.

Eminent Scholar Professor Dr. Akbar S. Ahmad also spoke on the life and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He talked about Quaid’s dream for Pakistan which was based on the principles of democracy, equality, brotherhood and social justice.

He emphasized the need to follow the guiding principles of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the progress and prosperity of our dear homeland.

An exhibition of historic photographs highlighting various phases of Quaid’s life and the critical moments of the Pakistan movement was also arranged which was widely appreciated by the guests.