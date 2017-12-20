Quaid-e-Azam’s 141th birth anniversary on Dec 25

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):The 141th birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed on Dec 25 (Monday) with respect and dignity.

According to a report aired by private news channel, he was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi.

Various events would be held across the country to pay tribute to the great leader and highlight his achievements. A change of guard ceremony will also be held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi.

Electronic media, television and radio channels will air special documentaries related to the father of nation’s sayings and quotes.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the creator of a national homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent. He retains a sacred space in Pakistan’s history.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer, politician and statesman and later known as the founder of Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam always believed that Muslim Hindu unity in India was possible but over the years the relationship between the Hindu and Muslim communities had deteriorated to such a point that he reluctantly accepted that the best way to protect the rights of Indian Muslims was through partition.

In 1940, he suggested the idea of India ‘s partition to create Pakistan and led negotiations with the British government.

This resulted in the partition of India and the creation of the state of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.