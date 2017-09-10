Quaid e Azam stood steadfast for freedom, democracy: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq paid tribute to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said the great leader stood steadfast for

freedom and democracy.

The Speaker expressed these views in his message to the nation

on 69th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

falling on 11th September, 2017.

“Quaid-e-Azam always stood steadfast in the face of adversity,

never compromised on principles nor allowed expediency to influence

his judgment,” he said.

He also desired that every citizen should have equal

opportunities of education, health, progress and justice.

He said the guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline

were as relevant today as during any part of our history.

The challenges Pakistan is facing today could only be

confronted through united efforts, he added.

The Speaker said that the Quaid’s achievement was a unique

event in the history of nations as it was characterized by non-

violence and strict adherence to principles.

He said, “best tribute which we can pay to the Father of the

Nation is allegiance to principles which he espoused vigorously and

the values which he promoted consistently in his career.”

His death anniversary calls for reappraisal of the situation

and a solid commitment to complete Quaid’s mission of consolidating

Pakistan and ensuring its stability.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker on this occasion has said,

“We should not forget his unmatched qualities of leadership, which

included impeccable integrity, incorruptibility and a truly

remarkable capacity for hard work.”

“I am confident that on this day we would come up to the

expectations of our great Quaid and pledge to extend all possible

efforts to overcome the challenges confronting the nation and turn

them into opportunity to make Pakistan a better and strong country,”

he said.