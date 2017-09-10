Quaid e Azam stood steadfast for freedom, democracy: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq paid tribute to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam
Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said the great leader stood steadfast for
freedom and democracy.
The Speaker expressed these views in his message to the nation
on 69th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
falling on 11th September, 2017.
“Quaid-e-Azam always stood steadfast in the face of adversity,
never compromised on principles nor allowed expediency to influence
his judgment,” he said.
He also desired that every citizen should have equal
opportunities of education, health, progress and justice.
He said the guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline
were as relevant today as during any part of our history.
The challenges Pakistan is facing today could only be
confronted through united efforts, he added.
The Speaker said that the Quaid’s achievement was a unique
event in the history of nations as it was characterized by non-
violence and strict adherence to principles.
He said, “best tribute which we can pay to the Father of the
Nation is allegiance to principles which he espoused vigorously and
the values which he promoted consistently in his career.”
His death anniversary calls for reappraisal of the situation
and a solid commitment to complete Quaid’s mission of consolidating
Pakistan and ensuring its stability.
Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker on this occasion has said,
“We should not forget his unmatched qualities of leadership, which
included impeccable integrity, incorruptibility and a truly
remarkable capacity for hard work.”
“I am confident that on this day we would come up to the
expectations of our great Quaid and pledge to extend all possible
efforts to overcome the challenges confronting the nation and turn
them into opportunity to make Pakistan a better and strong country,”
he said.
