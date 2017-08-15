Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI win Independence Day Hockey League

PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP): Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI clinched the

trophy after defeating Liaqat Ali Khan XI in the final and got 15 points in the Independence Day Hockey League played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan was the chief guest on this

occasion. Chairman KP Hockey Association and Senior Vice President Pakistan Hockey Federation Ex-IGP Muhammad Saeed Khan, Secretary Zahir Shah, officials, players and spectators were also present.

Before the start of the final the players of the two teams were

introduced to the chief guest. A total of four teams Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI, Liaqat Ali Khan, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Sardar Abur Rab Nishtar, took part in the League.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI led by international full-back Zahid

Ullah secured victory in all three matches by taking 15 points, followed by Liaqat Ali Khan, the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, with two win and a draw, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with one win and a draw and one lost got third position while Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar took fourth position with one draw and two lost matches.

The League is aimed at to give ample opportunities to the players to

show their skills. It is for the first time that KP Hockey Association have named after team on the heroes who have rendered great services for achieving a separate homeland Pakistan. It is actually paying tribute to Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Liaqat Ali Khan, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar, Syed Zahir Shah said.

Earlier, the final match was started on fast tempo and both the finalist

team played well against each other by making some incisive rallies of attack. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI got the lead through full back Zahid Ullah in the 6th minute while on the other hand full-back Ijaz Khan sounded the board on the penalty corner in the 11th minute. The two teams were tied 1-1 in the first 20 minute.

It was in the 23rd minute when international Sami Ullah netted a fine

goal on the field attempt but the lead was not prolonged as right winger Said Shah slammed in a beautiful goal to make the tally 2-2. In the first two quarters both the teams were locked 2-2.

It was the third quarter when this time Liaqat Ali Khan XI team got the

lead through full-back Salim Khan on the penalty corner rebound but on the other hands inside right Junaid made it 3-3. The two teams exhibited classic hockey and some beautiful short-passes were also witnessed.

It was in the dying moments of the fourth quarter when center forward

Salman scored a beautiful goal by connecting Sami Ullah cross and thus Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI team won the battle by 4-3 after a tough fight. The match was nicely supervised by Afsar Ali (Wapda) and Amir Hamza (PAF) while Tehsin Ullah acted as field judge.

At the end, the chief guest DG Sports KP Junaid Khan gave away Rs.

20,000 for winner team, Rs. 15000 for the runners-up and Rs. 10,000 each for the third and fourth position teams. He also announced giving 50 hockey sticks and ball to the Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Sardar Abdur Rab Nishar teams.

DG Sports KP also announced 50 sticks each for District Hockey and

District Haripur team for giving excellent performance in the Inter-District Hockey Championship.