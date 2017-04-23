Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial games to start from May 5: Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-provincial

Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said that the Quaid-e-

Azam Inter-Provincial Games will be held from May 5.

He stated this while addressing the closing ceremony of Habib

Metropolitan Bank Polo Cup -2017 as a chief guest here at Islamabad

Club Polo Ground on Sunday, said a press release.

He said that the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games is the

national event and part of the Vision-2025.

The minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games are

being held under the aegis of Planning Commission, Inter-Provincial

Division and Prime Minister House.

Riaz Pirzada said that the Polo is costly game but our youth

is taking interest in it. He emphasized the need for establishing

clubs at local level for the promotion of Polo in our country.

He noted that the sports activities are underway in the

country and the people will have to come towards sports fields to

watch sports events and back up our players.

The Federal Minister said that though Polo is costly game but

the gradual steps will have to be taken for the promotion of Polo.

Habib Metropolitan Bank Polo Cup -2017 final match was played

between ASEAN Reds and Habib Metropolitan Lions. The match was won by ASEAN Reds by 11-7. Six teams participated in the Polo Cup

started on April 18. It may be noted that Habib Metropolitan Bank

Polo Cup is the mega event of Islamabad.

At the end, Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada distributed

trophies among the players