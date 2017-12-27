Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games: Islamabad to face Punjab in final

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Islamabad Women Football team will face Punjab in final event at the 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games on Thursday at Pakistan Sports Complex.
Islamabad defeating Sindh by 3-1 qualified for the final. While Punjab women football team defeated Khyber Pakhtun by 7-0 and qualified for the final.
