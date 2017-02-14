Quaid-e-Azam Games to take place in April

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games will be held in the first week of April at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

According to an official of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) over 3000 athletes of around 20 disciplines from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, FATA and Islamabad will take part in the mega sports event.

In order to hold the event in a befitting manner PSB has constituted a committee that will be in touch with Provincial Sports Boards.