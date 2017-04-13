Quaid-e-Azam Games postponed

LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP): Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial games, scheduled to

be held from April 18 in Islamabad, have been postponed till May 9.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of Pakistan Sports

Board, held under the chairmanship of PSB Director General Dr Mohammad Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera on Thursday, said a spokesman here.

“The games have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances,” he said.

The matters regarding the organisation of the event in a befitting

manner were discussed during the meeting and all arrangements were finalised.