QMMB approves modern fire-fighting system for Mazar-i- Quaid

KARACHI, May. 6 (APP): The Quaid-i- Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) in its 79th meeting here on Saturday approved a modern fire fighting system, worth Rs. 30 million, for the mausoleum of the founder of nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The meeting chaired by Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui extensively reviewed the proposal prior to its approval and appreciated that the system will be capable to automatically respond to any fire outbreak on the premises.

QMMB members on the occasion also discussed possible threat to the mausoleum structure and its surrounding environment due to Green Line Bus project.

It was decided that the concerns of the board members will be urgently communicated to the concerned authorities and their response, alongwith issues related to security of the mausoleum in general, will be deliberated during next meeting of the QMMB.

Advisor to the PM, Irfan Siddiqui urged the board members to submit their suggestion for appropriate use of the chandelier that is being replaced by the fresh ornament during the ongoing renovation of the mausoleum.

The meeting was also attended by senior architects Arif Hasan, Prof. Fauzia Qureishi and Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Karachi Mayor, Wasim Akhter, Special Secretary (Ministry of Finance), Shahid Khan, Resident Engineer-QMMB, Engr. M.Arif, Director, Quaid e Azam Academy,Khawaja Razi Haider and Yasim Malik.

These full fledged and co-opted members of the board discussed in detail renovation of the mausoleum and the proposed use of tiles to beautify its roof top.

Prof. Fauzia Qureishi suggested traditional tiles of Hala for the purpose, while blue tiles of Multan were also taken into consideration, alongwith a suggestion to import these from Iran.

Earlier, QMMB’s Resident Engineer made a multi-media presentation regarding functions, achievements, projects in hand and future projects pertaining to Mazar-e-Quaid.

The board endorsed the Pakistan Park project around the mausoleum and agreed that it may be renamed as Quaid-e-Azam Park.

The Advisor to PM and Chairman, QMMB on the occasion regretted absence of certain members and said that in future all those unable to attend the meeting must duly communicate this to the QMMB secretary.