Qisa Khawani Darwash win Nazim Peshawar Floodlight Hockey League

PESHAWAR, June 21 (APP): Qisa Khawani Darwash clinched the trophy after defeating Islamia College Stori in the final of the Nazim Peshawar Floodlight Hockey League played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Nazim Peshawar Arbab Muhammad Asif was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the final match the players of all the participating five teams Qisa Khawani Darwash, Islamia College Stori, Bala Hisar Baryalay, Ghanta Ghar Zalmi and Hayatabad Turyalay were introduced to him.

Secretary Organizing Committee Syed Zahir Shah, CEO Youth Greem Gul Haider and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrilling final. The final was started on fast tempo and both Qisa Khawani Darwash and Islamia College Stori raided on each other defence time and again with some beautiful moves.

Qsia Khawani Darwash played well and got three penalty corners in the

first quarter of the four quarter final but Zahid Ullah international failed to convert any of them due to poor handling of the ball at the top of the circle.

It was in the 5th minute when unmarked Wahab slammed in a beautiful goal to make the tally 1-0. It was right winger Ismail who travelled past three defenders and by reaching in the danger zone where he sent in a beautiful cross in front of the goal-post which was nicely connected by Wahab into the goal.

After taking lead Qisa Khawani Darwash kept up pressure on the rival

defence and they succeeded in scoring another goal in the 11th minute when inside right Hamid sounded the board with his beautiful goal to make the tally 2-0.

On the other hands Islamia College Stori managed their position after

conceding two goals to nil and their forward made some well combined moves but failed to reduce the margin till the end of the first three quarters.

It was in the 66th minute when Islamia College Stori reduced the margin through penalty corner conversion. Skipper Farman was the scorer who slammed in a beautiful goal on the penalty corner with his drag push.

After 2-1 both the teams put in pressure on each other goal-post but

none of the team could score any goal. Thus Qisa Khawani Darwash won the match by 2-1. Haroon of PAF and Afsar Ali of Wapda supervised the match. Master Khan acted a judge.

Speaking on this occasion, District Nazim Peshawar Arbab Muhammad Asim lauded the organizing committee for holding the event. He said District Govt would support more and move such like event in other games as well so that to involve the youth in healthy sports activities. He also announced Rs. 50,000 for the winners and Rs. 25000 for the runners-up teams besides distributing 150,000 among all the players who are part of the five teams League.