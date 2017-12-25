Qayyum urges people to focus on achieving objectives of Quaid making Pakistan a welfare state

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Senator of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Lt. General (Retd), Abdul Qayyum on Wednesday urged

people to focus on achieving objectives of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who wanted to make Pakistan a

welfare state.

It was the responsibility of every person to utilize the energies for making Pakistan a socio-welfare economic

state, he said while talking to PTV.

Commenting on Quaid’s struggle for making an independent state, he said Quaid talked about the autonomy of the

provinces, system of federation, rights of minorities, development of North-Western provinces

besides progress of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (present name).

Appreciating the high caliber and abilities of Quaid, he said Muhammad Ali Jinnah, utilized all the energies for

achieving the idea of separate and an independent state.

He said that Quaid talked about building good relations with all countries.

Giving message to the nation, he said, “We should focus on achieving the objectives of Quaid and worked for making

Pakistan a socio-welfare economic state.”