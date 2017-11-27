Qayyum for legislation to stop sit-ins at public places

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP)::Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum on Monday said the legislation should be made

to stop holding protests or sit-ins at public places which caused disruption of peace or violence.

The sit-in held by a religious party at Faizabad Interchange had created inconvenience for the people of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, he said talking to PTV.

He said the commuters had also faced many difficulties due to blockade of transport on the main thoroughfares, besides

stoppage of the Metro Bus service. The sit-in in the Capital had also presented a bad image of the country internationally, he added.

Replying to a question, Senator Qayyum said the government had launched operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radul Fasad to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.