Qawwali legend Aziz Mian remembered on his 17th death

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Renowned qawwal Aziz Mian was remembered on his 17th death anniversary on Wednesday (Today).

He was also famous for singing ghazals in qawwali style. For his contributions towards the music, the government had awarded him the Pride of Performance award in 1989.

Aziz Mian was born as Abdul Aziz in Delhi, British India. The exclamation Mian, which he often used in his qawwalis, became part of his stage name.

Young qawwals of today always look up to the work of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Amjad Sabri and Aziz Mian. However, Aziz was the most different of them. He was talented and very educated and introduced his own style. Each of his qawwalis was different from the other and that’s what was most entertaining.

Aziz Mian’s work was enriched with spiritualism. Wherever he performed, he was known to be an expert at keeping the audience entertained and everyone appreciated his qawwalis. His work was an asset to our country.