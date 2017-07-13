QAU marks 50th years celebrations

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad

(QAU) on Thursday hold a ceremony to mark fifty years celebrations

on the completion of its establishment.

While addressing the ceremony Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman

Higher Education Commission (HEC) congratulated the university as

QAU has marked 50th anniversary of its creation.

He said that certainty it’s the time to celebrate but also to

set targets for next 50 years. He said that achieving the top

position is important but sustaining it needs hard work and

commitment.

He assured his full support to meet the financial needs of the

university.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Javed Ashraf, Vice Chancellor,

Quaid-i-Azam University said that he was delighted to see the

enthusiasm with which the alumni, faculty staff and students have

come together to celebrate this joyous moment.

He said that during these fifty years, university has

established itself as leading institution of higher learning through

its contribution to the knowledge-base and human resources of

Pakistan.

“QAU is producing quality research on shoestring budget, we

hope HEC and government would pay special attention to meet

university’s development needs” said the Vice Chancellor.

In his welcome address Dr Farhan Saif, chairman special

coordination committee on 50 years of QAU shared the historical

journey of the university. He said that QAU was established in 1967.

In the beginning, the University was housed in Satellite Town,

Rawalpindi and later on moved to its permanent Campus in Islamabad

on October 1971.

He also briefed the audience regarding initiative by the

committee including the distinguished guest seminar series,

establishment of donation account, Quaid-i-Azam corner and social

media campaign to celebrate of the 50th years of the university.

He said that a number of activities as part of the 50th year

celebrations of the university have been planned for the year ahead

Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, President Academic Staff Association

congratulated the faculty and lauded the efforts of the organizers

and support staff for organizing the successful event.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held while commemorative

shields were also distributed among star alumni of the departments

of the university who made extraordinary contribution to their

respective fields.

Later on Quaid-i-Azam Corner in the central library was

inaugurated while students from Quaidian Dramatic Club performed in

the Geophysics auditorium.

A large number of alumni, diplomats, government officials and

students from across the country attended the family gala. President

QAU Alumni Association Sikandar Ahmed Rai, Vice Chancellors of the

universities of twin cities, former Vice Chancellors of QAU,

faculty, staff, alumni and students of the University attended the

ceremony.

QAU was established as University of Islamabad under an Act of

National Assembly passed in July 13, 1967. The University was

renamed as “Quaid-i-Azam University” in 1976 at the time of

centenary celebrations of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah.