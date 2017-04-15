Qatri defence minister witnesses passing-out parade at PMA

RAWALPINDI, April 15 (APP): The passing-out parade of 135 Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) long course, Integrated Course 54 and Mujahid Course 7 was held at Kakul Saturday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Defence Minister of Qatar, Dr Khalid Bin Mohamed Al Attiyah, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Cadets from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Palestine were also among the passed out.

A large number of senior serving and retired military officials, diplomats and relatives of passing-out cadets witnessed the parade.

Coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Imran Faiz.

President’s Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ahmed Jawad.

Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Allied Under Officer Ashraf S.F. Sbaihat from Palestine.

Commandant Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer, Umar Nawab from Integrated Course 54 and Course Under Officer, Farrukh Ali Memon from Mujahid Course 7. Tipu Company declared Champion Company.

Earlier, on arrival, the chief guest was received by

Lieutenant General Hidayat ur Rehman, Inspector General Training and Evaluation, and Major General Abdullah Dogar, Commandant PMA.