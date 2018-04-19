Global 
Qasim Farasat from Pakistan elected as Asia Regional Representative of Common wealth youth Council

LONDON, Apr 19 (APP):A young Pakistani Qasim Farasat has been elected as Asia Regional Representative of Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC).
The election took place during the ongoing CHOGM 2018 in London.
Qasim represented young people of Pakistan at the 11th Commonwealth Youth Forum of the CHOGM
2018.
He is the first ever Pakistani who received this singular honour. Qasim is an active young leader who is
working for the empowerment of youth.
Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK felicitated Qasim on this unique honour.
He termed him a role model for the youth and wished him well in his future endeavours.

