Qamar Zaman, Ihsan Ullah elected as President, Secretary KP Squash Association

PESHAWAR, June 29 (APP): Qamar Zaman and Ihsan Ullah Khan Thursday elected as President and General Secretary respectively of the KP Squash Association for the second consecutive term in an election meeting held here with Malik Tajamal Hayat in the Chair at Peshawar Garrison Services Club.

The meeting was also attended by former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Secretary KP Law Dawood Khan, Director General Sports Junaid Khan, KP Sports Board Jaffar Shah, Station Manager PIA Manchester Ihsan Ullah Khan, former Director Operation Tariq Mehmood, representatives from all eight districts comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Swat, Charsadda, Abbottabad and Peshawar.

The election meeting was started with the recitation from Holy Quran by

Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khan, followed by approval of the last general council meeting.

Qamar Zaman and Ihsan Ullah have elected unanimously while only election was held on the finance between Pervez Khan and Mehmood Khan from Swat and Bannu respectively. Pervez Khan got six votes against Mehmood Khan who took two votes.

The other office-bearer elected unanimously including Tajamal Hayat

(Chairman), Dawood Khan (Senior Vice President), Tariq Mehmood

(Abbottabad), Faqir Awan (Kohat), Mamoon Khan (Bannu) were elected as vice presidents. Bahre Karam was elected as Chairman Executive Committee with other members Miss Chaman Gul, Miss Gul Nar, Miss Maria Samin, Sajjad Mani (Dera Ismail Khan), Tehsin Ullah (Charsadda), Ibrar Shah (Kohat), Zubair Elahi (Bannu), Sher Bahadar (Swat), Sajjad Khan (Peshawar), Hamayun Lala (Mardan), Intikhab Khan Chamkani (Legal Adviser), Munawar Zaman (Associate Secretary) while Pervez Khan (Finance Secretary) and Shahab Uddin (Press Secretary).

Speaking on this occasion Qamar Zaman thanked the house for reposing confidence in him. He said like in the first four year tenure, he would do his best for the promotion of squash in the province in his second tenure as elected president.

He said preparations are under way for the smooth conduct of the

National Junior Age Group Squash Championship from July 25, 2017. He disclosed that players from all across Pakistan would participate in

the Championship.

Qamar Zaman also highlighted the last four years activities in the

house which was lauded by the members. He disclosed that KP Squash Association is winning Pride of Performance Trophy of the Pakistan

Squash Federation for the third consecutive years. He said efforts have

been taken for establishing and construction of squash courts in all district including Peshawar.

Commenting on this occasion, DG Sports Junaid Khan said that they have allocated Rs 10 million for the construct of four international standard squash courts in the premises of Qayyum Sports Complex along a separate sports hotel for the accommodation of 100 players.

He said under rehabilitation projects, work on the rehabilitation of

squash courts at Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, Bannu, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan have been continued and could be ready for playing purpose till December this year. He also appreciated KP Squash Association for regularly organizing various tournaments for both female and male players.

He said coming eight to nine months many ongoing projects regarding

development of sports infrastructure would be completed.

He said floodlights have been approved for Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium,

Qayyum Sports Complex, Hayatabad Sports Complex and Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium. He said steps have been taken to declare Swat and Abbottabad as permanent summer camps of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for holding sports activities there so that precious time of the athlete could be saved.

Secretary Law Dawood Khan on this occasion said that the provincial

government has initiated record sports activities by involving more than 9000 athletes in 20 male and 15 female disciplines under the management committee constituted for Under-23 Games. He said now the government has chalked out a plan for holding the Under-23 Games in October 2017 to January 2018.

He also thanked the house for reposing confidence in him and assured

that he would work for the promotion of squash in the province.