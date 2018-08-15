Qamar urges PSF to approve sending of U-11, 13 players to Asian Championship

PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP):Former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman Wednesday urged the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan to approve and make arrangements for sending the Under-11 and Under-13 probables to the upcoming Asian Junior Squash Championship to be held in Chennai, India from September 26-29, 2018.

Talking to reporters, the former squash legend said that the players for the two categories were selected through proper procedure and it was their due right to get the opportunity to participate in the Championship.

He said that trials for selection of the players in Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex in Islamabad in which two players have been short-listed in the Under-13 category.

Qamar Zaman, who is also Vice President of PSF, said that these players were short-listed in trials, conducted on the directives of the squash federation in all the provinces under the supervision of respective squash associations.

“Two players each have been selected in the trial conducted at the provincial level for the final phase trials held in Islamabad,” he elaborated.

Qamar Zaman said that not sending the selected players to participate in the Under-11 and 13 categories would certainly deny these young players international exposure and deprive these talented players of the due right to represent the country in the two categories. He said that the decision would discourage these players and reflect negative impacts on their game and spirit which would ultimately affect their performances in future.

“I am in favour of sending these players rather a wrong perception would be created that I (Qamar Zaman) was against sending the players to the tournament,” he remarked.

He said that the players have limited opportunities to practice in international standard squash courts and that was why the country could not produce the players like it had in the past.

“One cannot teach much to a player which he/she can learn in a single international tour. International tours give the player the opportunity to learn from their mistakes and others experiences,” he added.

He said the Championship would give ample opportunity to the players who came from grassroots level to get international exposure which would not only help them to improve their existing skills but also help in their carrier.

“I am focusing more on the players at the grassroots level so that they could learn much out of the international events,” he added.

He said the players get less international exposure due to their low ranking in squash sports at international level. “The players lacked the opportunities to practice at proper and well equipped squash courts due to which they could not develop their skills accordingly. They cannot perform according to their potential,” he added.

He said that as desired by PSF we have conducted Medical Examination for Age Assessment of all the players under letter no. SPF/78855/11/P-5 dated March 06, 2018. He said the Medical Examination proved valid the age of the players.

“So, I strongly recommend the PSF to send the selected players for U-11 and U-13 to the event to represent the country in these categories,” he demanded.