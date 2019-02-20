Qamar terms PSA’s move unfair for taking US$ 5,000 security-fee

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Squash legend Qamar Zamar Wednesday expressed concern over the Professional Squash Association’s (PSA) move for taking US$ 5,000 each as a part of security-fee for the three international tournaments to be hosted by Pakistan this year.

He also said that national squash federation (PSF) must take-up the matter with PSA as it was unfair.

Talking to APP, Qamar Zamar said PSA was taking US$ 5,000 each as part of security for the three international tournaments which was not being asked from other countries where PSA tournaments were held.

“The tournament’s security-fee is only been set for Pakistan and not for other countries which makes it totally unjust,” he said.