Qaiser leaves to participate in Youth Olympics qualification rounds

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Pakistani judoka, Qaiser Khan – 90kg left on Thursday to feature in last two qualification rounds of Youth Olympics to take place in Hong Kong and Macau this month.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) vice president and media director Masood Ahmad Khan said last two qualification rounds Cadet Asian Cup in Hong Kong and Cadet Asian Judo Cup in Macau will be held from July 12 to 15 and July 20 to 23, respectively.

“Qaiser who is currently ranked 24th out of 275 in international rankings will also be training in Macau from July 16 to 19,” he said.

Masood expressed the hope that Qaiser will qualify for Youth Olympics to take place in Argentine in October.

“The judo players who will be in top 40 will qualify for the Youth Olympics,” he said.