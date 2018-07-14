Qaiser Khan claims bronze medal in Asian Cup Cadet in Hong Kong

PESHAWAR, Jul 14 (APP):Qaisar Khan performed well until semi-final but unfortunately he did not maintain his victory and lost in semi-final from World Ranker No 8, Hungarian Judoka by half point in golden score.

Qaiser got Repechage, in which he fought for bronze medal and clinch it. Young Judoka Qaisar Khan (World Ranker 25) in -90kg weight category showed his performance in Asian Cup Cadet, continued in Hong Kong. In his first fight he was against Malaysian Judoka TAN, Tze Ning. Qaisar beat him with Ippon (full point).

In quarter-final Qaisar was against Chinese Taipei’s Judoka LIN, Sheng-Kai, World Ranker 13. Qaisar qualified into semi-final, defeated him by Ippon too.

In semi-final Qaisar was against World’s No 8, Hungarian Judoka, VEG, Zsombor. Qaisar gave him tough time a got golden score, but unfortunately he lost by half point from his most experienced rival. Qaisar in his fight for bronze medal was against Iranian Judoka, SHOJAEI Bakhtiyari, Abolfazl, World Rank No 18. Qaisar khan defeated him by ippon and got bronze medal.

Qaisar Khan is world ranker No 25 has got bronze medal in Asian Cup Cadet, Hong Kong. The Secretary General of Pakistan Judo Federation Mansoor Ahmad said that the medal will not only improve his world ranking but also enhance the chances to qualify into Youth Olympics 2018.

Qaiser will leave Hong Kong on Sunday for Macau, where he will get training from July 16-19, 2018 and then he will participate in Asian Cup Cadet to be starting from July 19-22, 2018.? The President of Pakistan Judo Federation Colonel Junaid Alam said that the performance of Qaiser khan is well

and competitive and hopefully in the days to come he would win back more titles.

Qaiser Khan will show his worth in Macau too as a result he will make his place into Youth Olympics 2018.