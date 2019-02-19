Qadri for revamping ETPB

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday said that Evacuee Trust Property Trust Board (ETPB) would be revamped as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Education and other facilities would be provided by the ETPB. Basic facilities including education and health would be provided at the sacred religious places of other religions, said a press release.

Talking to a delegation of minority community, he said the Prime Minister wanted to increase religious tourism in the country besides, providing basic amenities to minority community members.