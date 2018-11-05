Qadri for effective strategy to avoid road blockades during protests

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri Monday informed the National Assembly about the agreement inked between government and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, stressing the need for devising a comprehensive strategy to avoid roads blockades during any protest in future.

Speaking in National Assembly, he said the government engaged the TLP leadership to find out a workable solution of the issue through peaceful means and avoid any bloodshed.

He said, “There were two ways to deal with the protesters, one to deal through use of force and other was negotiation, the government opted for talks to resolve the issue as per agreement reached between the government and opposition parties during a meeting.”

The minister also informed the House about the points agreed between the government and the TLP leadership to end the sit-ins.

He informed the House that solution of the issue had been worked out in three days after holding of marathon meetings with the leadership of TLP.

He said the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue was the policy of the state and it would continue during next five years.

Noor ul Haq Qadri said the government was committed to uphold all laws related to the dignity of the holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said each Muslim living in the country was the true follower of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and could sacrifice his life for the sanctity of Islam.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a true lover of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as he twice visited Saudi Arabia and landed at airport barefooted.

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak said the option of negotiations was opted with the protesters as per the agreed formula during a meeting with the opposition parties.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and State Minister for Interior to brief the House about the agreement reached between the government and TLP. He said it was unfortunate that the sit-in disturbed routine life of the citizens and caused great inconvenience to the commuters.

He also denounced the language used against the state institutions by the protesters.