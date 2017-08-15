ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry
on Tuesday said Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri had always
created inconvenience for the masses through protest demonstration.
Tahirul Qadri always wanted to stuck off the system which was illegal,
he said speaking in a private news channel programme.
The minister said PAT and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had attacked
national institutions including Parliament and Pakistan Television (PTV),
adding both parties were doing politics of agitation and chaos in the
country.
He said holding peaceful protest was right of every citizen as like
former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif organized successful rally from
Islamabad to Lahore via Grand Truck (GT) road in a peaceful manner.
Talal Chaudhry said a flux of people warmly welcomed and participated
in the rally of Nawaz Sharif.
He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was struggling to
legislate to ensure recognition of votes.
He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had talked about grand dialogue in the
country.
Replying to a question, he said PML-N had cooperated with Joint
Investigation Team (JIT) and implemented the decision of the Supreme Court.
Qadri always created inconvenience for masses through protest: Talal
ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry