Qadir Baloch calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, June 30 (APP): Federal Minister for States and Frontier
Regions (SAFRON), Lt. Gen. (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, called on
Governor Sindh, Mohammad Zubair, here on Friday.
The On-going situation, CPEC project, economic and financial
development was also discussed at the meeting held at the Governor
House here.
Governor said that provision of basic facilities as well as
welfare of the people is the top priority of the government of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
He stated that the province was benefitting more as a result of
the economic policies of the Prime minister.
With the active role of the financial sector including the
private sector job opportunities are being created for the people and
that this was also contributing towards the poverty alleviation.
Mohammad Zubair was of the view that the province would benefit
more from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Qadir Baloch apprised the Governor of the performance of his
Ministry. He said that higher education opportunities are being made
available to the students in Federally Administered Tribal Area
(FATA).
Special attention is also being paid towards development projects
in FATA.
