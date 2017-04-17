Punjab wins national kick boxing title

LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP): Showing all round skills and superior technique,

Punjab’s kick boxers led their side to the title of the 10th National

kick boxing there on Monday.

Punjab accumulated 45 points to remain all times kings of the

two day premier activity, out shining their respective opponents

with a rousing display of prowess and aggressive punching and

kicking.

Khyber Pakthoon Khawa occupied the second place having

won 35 points and Azad Kashmir secured the third place 25 points.

Punjab gained another distinction when their ace player

Muhammad Umer was declared the best kick boxer of the meet

in a competition of ten teams.

After the finals, Chief Guests, Shaikh Rohail Asghar MNA

who is also the Chairman of Punjab Olympic Association and

Amjad Ali, Chief Operating officer, Masters Molty Foam,

the sponsors of the event, distributed the prizes and

trophies among the winners.