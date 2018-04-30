Punjab tops all provinces in development: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said Monday that there was no comparison of other provinces with the Punjab in terms of development and progress.

“Look at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, there is no comparison in sight,” he told media persons outside the NAB court here.

He said that there was also no comparison of the development of Lahore with other capital cities including Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta. “You can find a clear difference”, he added.

He said that construction of motorways was actually service to Pakistan, signifying realization of the dream of prosperous country.

He said the agenda of PML-N was to make Pakistan a prosperous country, adding, “if this agenda is followed for next ten to twenty years, the country would present a different picture,” he remarked.

However, he lamented that some elements were continuously engaged in leg-pulling activities to stop the country progressing towards development and prosperity.

This leg-pulling has been our history for last seven decades, he remarked and added that such incidents could only be witnessed in Pakistan and not in neighbouring counties including even Bangladesh.