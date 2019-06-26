LAHORE, Jun 26 (APP):Punjab table tennis team beat Pakistan Railways by 3-2 in Boys’ Under-15 team event competition to take a victorious start in the 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship that got underway here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

(NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar inaugurated the 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship at a colourful opening ceremony in the presence of large number of young table tennis players. Secretary Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) Ahmer Malik, President Punjab Table Tennis Association Irfanullah Khan and Director Sports, SBP Hafeez Bhatti and a large number of young players were also present on this occasion.