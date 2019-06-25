LAHORE, Jun 25 (APP):The trials for the selection of Punjab table tennis boys and girls teams were conducted here on Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex for the participation in 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship.

The 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship will be organised under the aegis of Punjab Table Tennis Association and in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP) at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from tomorrow, Wednesday to June 29.

Over 150 boys and girls from 36 districts participated in the trials. Selection committee selected 14 players for Punjab’s four teams.