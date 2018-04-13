Punjab Sports Ministers applauses Bilal for winning CWG bronze

LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports , Jahangir Khanzada has applauded young wrestler Mohammad Bilal for winning Pakistan’s third bronze medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast, Australia.

Bilal became the third Pakistani athlete to win a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 after he defeated English wrestler George Ramm by 3:1 classification points in the 57kg category of men’s freestyle wrestling.

The 22-year-old wrestler from Gujranwala had earlier defeated Malta’s Gary Giordmaina and Sri Lanka’s Divoshan Charles Fernando.

In his congratulatory message here on Friday, Jahangir Khanzada showered praise on young wrestler. He hoped that Pakistan contingent will clinch more medals in the remaining competitions of the mega event.