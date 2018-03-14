Punjab Sports Minister visits training camp

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP): Punjab Minister for Sports, Jahangir Khanzada here on Wednesday visited Punjab’s wushu training camp at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium.

During his visit, Jahangir Khanzada expressed his satisfaction over the preparations of Punjab contingent for 4th Inter-Provincial Games scheduled to be staged at Peshawar from March 18t to 21.

On this occasion, Punjab Minister for Sports said the preparations

and training of Punjab athletes have entered in its final stage.

“Our coaches are imparting best possible training to camp probables. They are put tong special emphasis on the fitness of athletes because without perfect fitness no one can achieve handsome results in any game

or sport. In a game like wushu, an athlete must be in an ideal physical shape if he wants to win laurels both at national and international level”, he added.

Regarding title winning prospects at Peshawar Games, Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada said: “Punjab has plenty of potential in all games and Sports Board Punjab has provided best facilities during the camp training and that’s why we are quite confident that Punjab will top the medals tally and retain the title of Inter-Provincial Games”.