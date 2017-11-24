Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates District Badminton Championship

LAHORE, Nov 24 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada inaugurated District Badminton Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Friday.

As many as 200 players took part in singles and 30 players featured in doubles category of District Badminton Championship Kasur being organized by Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

All the participating players were introduced with the Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada who also witnessed exciting badminton competitions of young players.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada said the talented coaches has started producing results and the District Badminton Championship Kasur is fresh example in this regard. “District Badminton Championship Kasur is an initiative of badminton coach from Kasur Shahzad Liaqat, who was appointed recently by Sports Board Punjab,” he informed.

“The Punjab govt under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif is taking effective measures for the promotion of sports in the province. We will organize other such sports events to locate fresh talent across the province”.

Shahzad Liaqat, head badminton coach from Kasur, lauded the role of Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan for the holding of District Badminton Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

“Secretary Sports is playing key role for the development of sports in the province. He is laying emphasis on the creation of sports infrastructure in the province which will be helpful in tracing and grooming fresh talent,” he added.