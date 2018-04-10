Punjab Sports minister greets Nooh for winning CWG bronze medal

LAHORE, Apr 10 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada on Tuesday congratulated the young weightlifting star Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning Pakistan’s second bronze medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast, Australia.

Nooh Butt lifted a total of 395kg in the +105kg event. He also smashed a record at the Commonwealth Games 2018 by registering the highest-ever weight by a junior in the +105kg event.

In his congratulatory message here the Punjab Sports Minister praised the performance of young weightlifting star and said: “Nooh Dastagir Butt won the hearts of entire nation with his sterling performance.”

He expressed the hope that Pakistan contingent will clinch more medals in the remaining competitions of the mega event.

It may be noted here that the 20-year-old weightlifter lifted 173kg

in snatch and 222kg in clean and jerk to finish third in the competition behind New Zealand’s David Liti and Samoa’s Lauititi Lui. Nooh finished ahead of India’s Gurdeep Singh, who lifted a total of 382kg and finished fourth.