Punjab sports minister chairs youth commission meeting

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP):A consultative meeting of the Punjab Youth Commission was held at the Department of Youth Affairs, Sports,
Archaeology and Tourism here under the chairmanship of Punjab
Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada as the chairman of the
Punjab Youth Commission.
MNA Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan,
Additional Secretary, Zahid Hussain, Deputy Secretary, Ms Tahmina
Habib and MPA Mehwish Sultana were also part of the instrumental
meeting.
Jahangir Khanzada said the youth had always played a great
role in a civilised society and the Punjab government was making
all-out efforts to bring them towards positive and healthy
activities.
“Providing proper guidance to youth is our mission so that
they can become responsible citizens of our society. We are
guiding our youth as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz
Sharif,” he added.
“After the 18th Amendment, Punjab was the first province to
formulate and approve its Youth Policy in May 2012. It was a great achievement of the Punjab government.
“Consequently, Punjab is also the first province to formulate
its Youth Commission as part of the institutional mechanism of
the Punjab Youth Policy. It is an extremely prestigious body and I congratulate you all for being part of it,” he added.
Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said that youth is our asset
and the provincial government was making every possible effort for
the talented youth of the province.
Additional Secretary Zahid Hussain gave a presentation on
the Punjab Youth Policy 2012 and the promulgation of the Punjab
Youth Commission under the institutional mechanism of the Punjab
Youth Policy.
After the presentation, the house was opened for discussion.
