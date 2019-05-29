LAHORE, May 29 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here on Wednesday awarded a cheque of Rs 200,000 to wrestler Inam Butt on winning silver medal in Beach Wrestling World Series in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at a ceremony held at Sports Board Punjab.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation Arshad Sattar were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister appreciated the performance of wrestler Inam Butt and said that he made the entire nation proud by winning several medals in international wrestling competitions.

“Inam is our national hero and it’s our prime obligation to honour and encourage sports stars like him,” the minister added.

Rai Taimoor Khan said “Punjab government is encouraging talented stars like Inam Butt under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who also clinched medals in Commonwealth Games, Asian Beach Games and World Wrestling Championship.”

He informed that Inam has also qualified for World Beach Games, scheduled to be played in October in San Diego, USA after winning silver medal in Brazil.

He said providing top standard sports facilities at tehsil level is top priority of our govt. “There were no basic sports facilities in 50 tehsils of the province. We took up this matter seriously and making efforts to establish multipurpose sports complexes in 30 tehsils in the next fiscal year,” he asserted.

Wrestler Inam Butt, on this occasion, expressed his gratitude to Punjab Minister for Sports and Sports Board Punjab for extending every kind of support. He expressed his determination to win more medals in the future international competitions.